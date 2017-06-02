ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Must-see concerts in Houston this year

EMBED </>More Videos

Metallica coming to Houston

There's something for everyone coming to Houston this year!

JUNE

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
  • June 8
  • 8 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Metallica with Avenged Sevenfold
  • June 11
  • 6 p.m.
  • NRG Stadium


Chicago & the Doobie Brothers
  • June 18
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull
  • June 18
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Iron Maiden
  • June 21
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Future with Migos
  • June 22
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


JULY

Diana Ross
  • July 2
  • 8 p.m.
  • Smart Financial Centre


Santana
  • July 3
  • 8 p.m.
  • Smart Financial Centre


Journey
  • July 12
  • 8 p.m.
  • Smart Financial Centre


Third Eye Blind
  • July 14
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Kendrick Lamar
  • July 15
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Neil Diamond
  • July 16
  • 8 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


AJR
  • July 20
  • 7 p.m.
  • House of Blues


Logic
  • July 21
  • 8 p.m.
  • Revention Music Center


Dirty Heads
  • July 22
  • 6 p.m.
  • White Oak Music Hall


Strangelove
  • July 27
  • 7 p.m.
  • Revention Music Center


Nickelback with Daughtry
  • July 28
  • 6:15 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Meek Mill & Yo Gotti
  • July 28
  • 8 p.m.
  • Revention Music Center


REO Speedwagon and Styx
  • July 29
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


AUGUST

James Taylor
  • August 1
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Lionel Richie
  • August 4
  • 7 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Incubus with Jimmy Eat World
  • August 4
  • 6:45 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Queen and Adam Lambert
  • August 5
  • 7 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


John Mayer
  • August 6
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Deep Purple and Alice Cooper
  • August 18
  • 6:30 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Foreigner with Cheap Trick
  • August 19
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Ed Sheeran
  • August 19
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Seether
  • August 20
  • 8 p.m.
  • House of Blues


Linkin Park
  • August 22
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Coldplay
  • August 25
  • 7 p.m.
  • NRG Stadium


Mary J Blige
  • August 25
  • 8 p.m.
  • Smart Financial Centre


Simple Plan
  • August 25
  • 6 p.m.
  • House of Blues


Lady Antbellum
  • August 27
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


SEPTEMBER


Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips
  • September 7
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Eric Church
  • September 8
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Janet Jackson
  • September 9
  • 8 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


ZZ Top
  • September 10
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Smart Financial Centre


One Republic
  • September 12
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Zac Brown Band
  • September 16
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Sublime and the Offspring
  • September 21
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Luke Bryan
  • September 22
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull
  • September 22
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Paramore
  • September 29
  • 8 p.m.
  • Smart Financial Centre


Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows
  • September 30
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Young the Giant
  • September 30
  • 6 p.m.
  • White Oak Music Hall


OCTOBER

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
  • October 6
  • 6 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Marc Anthony
  • October 19
  • 8 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Bob Seeger
  • October 19
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Bruno Mars
  • October 24
  • 8 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Halsey
  • October 25
  • 7 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Bob Seeger
  • October 27
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


NOVEMBER

Ringo Star
  • November 2
  • 8 p.m.
  • Smart Financial Centre


Fall Out Boy
  • November 7
  • 7 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Guns N' Roses
  • November 10
  • 8 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


Imagine Dragons
  • November 12
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center


DECEMBER

Lady Gaga
  • December 5
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Center
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Summer Of Fun
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
96 free things to kick off summer vacation!
Free Press Summer Fest parking and transportation
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
North Shore HS teen found dead outside home in NE Houston
Cy-Fair teen turns down 7 Ivy League acceptances
Woodlands man released from Dominican Republic prison
Woman drowns in pool of SW Houston retirement home
At least 36 killed in Philippine casino attack
Free Press Summer Fest parking and transportation
Jelly Donut Oreos hit shelves this weekend
Show More
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
Houston bakeries with creative donut flavors
Mom of murdered 4-year-old talks about case
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
Principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
More News
Top Video
North Shore HS teen found dead outside home in NE Houston
Houston bakeries with creative donut flavors
Woodlands man released from Dominican Republic prison
At least 36 killed in Philippine casino attack
More Video