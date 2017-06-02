Must-see concerts in Houston this year

JUNE
Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
- June 8
- 8 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Metallica with Avenged Sevenfold
- June 11
- 6 p.m.
- NRG Stadium
Chicago & the Doobie Brothers
- June 18
- 7:30 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull
- June 18
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Iron Maiden
- June 21
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Future with Migos
- June 22
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
JULY
Diana Ross
- July 2
- 8 p.m.
- Smart Financial Centre
Santana
- July 3
- 8 p.m.
- Smart Financial Centre
Journey
- July 12
- 8 p.m.
- Smart Financial Centre
Third Eye Blind
- July 14
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Kendrick Lamar
- July 15
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Neil Diamond
- July 16
- 8 p.m.
- Toyota Center
AJR
- July 20
- 7 p.m.
- House of Blues
Logic
- July 21
- 8 p.m.
- Revention Music Center
Dirty Heads
- July 22
- 6 p.m.
- White Oak Music Hall
Strangelove
- July 27
- 7 p.m.
- Revention Music Center
Nickelback with Daughtry
- July 28
- 6:15 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Meek Mill & Yo Gotti
- July 28
- 8 p.m.
- Revention Music Center
REO Speedwagon and Styx
- July 29
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
AUGUST
James Taylor
- August 1
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Lionel Richie
- August 4
- 7 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Incubus with Jimmy Eat World
- August 4
- 6:45 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Queen and Adam Lambert
- August 5
- 7 p.m.
- Toyota Center
John Mayer
- August 6
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Deep Purple and Alice Cooper
- August 18
- 6:30 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Foreigner with Cheap Trick
- August 19
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Ed Sheeran
- August 19
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Seether
- August 20
- 8 p.m.
- House of Blues
Linkin Park
- August 22
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Coldplay
- August 25
- 7 p.m.
- NRG Stadium
Mary J Blige
- August 25
- 8 p.m.
- Smart Financial Centre
Simple Plan
- August 25
- 6 p.m.
- House of Blues
Lady Antbellum
- August 27
- 7:30 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
SEPTEMBER
Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips
- September 7
- 7:30 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Eric Church
- September 8
- 7:30 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Janet Jackson
- September 9
- 8 p.m.
- Toyota Center
ZZ Top
- September 10
- 7:30 p.m.
- Smart Financial Centre
One Republic
- September 12
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Zac Brown Band
- September 16
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sublime and the Offspring
- September 21
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Luke Bryan
- September 22
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull
- September 22
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Paramore
- September 29
- 8 p.m.
- Smart Financial Centre
Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows
- September 30
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Young the Giant
- September 30
- 6 p.m.
- White Oak Music Hall
OCTOBER
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
- October 6
- 6 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Marc Anthony
- October 19
- 8 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Bob Seeger
- October 19
- 7:30 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Bruno Mars
- October 24
- 8 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Halsey
- October 25
- 7 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Bob Seeger
- October 27
- 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
NOVEMBER
Ringo Star
- November 2
- 8 p.m.
- Smart Financial Centre
Fall Out Boy
- November 7
- 7 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Guns N' Roses
- November 10
- 8 p.m.
- Toyota Center
Imagine Dragons
- November 12
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center
DECEMBER
Lady Gaga
- December 5
- 7:30 p.m.
- Toyota Center