Ed Sheeran is opening up about his struggle with substance abuse.The superstar talked about his recent battle and how he's taken control of his life in an interview for an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show that airs tonight.Sheeran is known for pouring his heart out into his chart-topping singles.But now the "Shape of You" crooner is saying fame took a toll on his life.The Grammy winner says he didn't adjust well, according to People."I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse," said Sheeran.The 26-year-old says he didn't notice he had a problem until people around him brought it to his attention.Sheeran says the substance abuse factored into his year-long hiatus from social media, his phone and emails.At the time, he explained to his fans, "I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes.""I think it's a wonderful thing that he took that time away because he know what he needed for himself. He's sending a message to other people who might be struggling with their own substance use that you don't have to hide from this. You can recover," said psychologist Alexandra Stratyner.Sheeran tells the show that he focused on the music during his recovery.He's also crediting his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, for helping him through his recovery.He also reveals that he lost 50 pounds as a result of cutting down his beer intake.