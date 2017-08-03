ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Large mural pays tribute to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington in Sherman Oaks

A giant mural has appeared in Sherman Oaks as a tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A giant mural has appeared in Los Angeles as a tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.

The 20-foot-tall painting went up on the back of a pizza eatery. The mural is so large that it can be seen from the freeway.

MORE: 'Dear Chester': Linkin Park pens moving statement about Bennington's death

Jonas Never, a local muralist, spent two days creating it.

Bennington died from suicide July 20. The singer was found hanged at his Palos Verdes Estates home, he was 41.

MORE: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41

Bennington was close friends with the late rocker Chris Cornell and sang a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at his funeral. Cornell, 52, had committed suicide in May by hanging himself. The Soundgarden singer's birthday was also on July 20.

MORE: Police release audio of 911 call on day Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington found dead

Like Cornell, Bennington battled drug and alcohol addiction at various times throughout his life.

His death sparked reactions from friends and fans all over the world.

