ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once

EMBED </>More Videos

Popular movie theater subscription MoviePass is tightening its up offerings. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Danny Clemens
After changing its offerings so that users can only see four movies per month, MoviePass is now also only letting its users see the same movie once.

While the four-film limit introduced earlier this month applies only to new subscriptions, existing users said on social media that they're now impacted by the limitation on seeing films only once.

The popular service, which boasts millions of users, formerly let viewers see a movie per day for a $9.95 monthly subscription. The revised subscription limits the number of films but adds a three-month trial of iHeartRadio's All Access music streaming service.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that the four-movie plan is a temporary promotion, but he said he didn't know if the movie-per-day plan would ever return.

In response to user complaints about only being able to see a movie once, MoviePass wrote on Facebook, "We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!"

The change in offerings comes amid concerns over the service's long-term profitability. In an economy where a single movie ticket averages $9, MoviePass loses money if users see just one or two movies per month, according to the Associated Press.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmovie theatermoviesbusiness
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How you can own 'Avengers' cast's self-portraits
Chris Young to headline Citgo Freedom Over Texas celebration
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC Theatres
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother of boy found inside dryer in east Houston apartment complex speaks out
Authorities search for suspect who attempted to kidnap 2 women
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
Rockets to meet Utah Jazz in 2nd round of NBA playoffs
Activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD board president
POLICE: 2 arrested after attempting to steal 1000 gallons of diesel fuel
Trio of Texans picks fulfill needs on day 2 of NFL Draft
HCSO: Man dies after vehicle falls on him in Baytown
Show More
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Houston Fed. of Teachers: HISD laying off 200-250 teacher positions
Frustrated Clear Lake mom posts 'on strike' signs
Distraught family's plea to find injured dog who went missing in Montrose
Athletes to ride fat tire bikes during Ironman competition
More News