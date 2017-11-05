ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies

Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Pier Sixty on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in New York. (Andy Kropa/Invision)

NEW YORK --
The mother of "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show canceled one of its tapings.

A spokeswoman for the host said Gloria Fallon died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his "biggest fan."

"The Tonight Show" had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son's first night hosting "The Tonight Show" in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show's hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
