More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park

SUMMER'S COMING: The Big Rivers Water Park in New Caney just picked up more funds to help complete construction in time for its big grand opening.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
The sprawling new attraction Big Rivers Waterpark and Gator Bayou Adventure Park is set to hire at least 300 workers ahead of its opening on the weekend before Fourth of July.

The company said it is looking to hire full-time, part-time, year-round and seasonal employees who are at least 16 years old.

According to the New Caney park's website, positions up for grabs include lifeguards, retail associates, and wildlife associates. Other positions that require applicants to be at least 18 years old include zip line associates, maintenance management, and financial management.

You can apply for positions at Big Rivers Waterpark here.

The 40-acre Big Rivers water park will boast several rides and a lazy river. It's the first phase of the 632-acre Grand Texas entertainment venue located at Highway 242 and Highway 59.

Plans for the total Grand Texas Theme Park include five roller coasters, live entertainment and a Texas history theme.

Big Rivers is set for a June 29 opening.

