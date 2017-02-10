ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fan favorites to be featured in Monster Jam at NRG Stadium

Foti Kallergis has a preview of Monster Truck Jam. (Monster Jam)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Ten thousand pounds of energy per truck will fill NRG Stadium this weekend for Monster Jam.

ABC13 Foti Kallergis got a sneak peek into the action-packed show and said that all your Monster Jam favorites will be here.



Monster Jam will feature Team Hot Wheels, El Toro Loco FS1 Cleatus, Time Flys and many others.

The show is known for its high-flying stunts, back flips and car-crushing. And if you're planning on going, don't forget your ear plugs. It is loud.

Fun fact: Did you know there's actually a Monster Jam University that drivers attend? They have to go through a lot of training. And when they are in the truck, they have to wear a fire proof suit.

Monster Jam starts Saturday and ends Sunday. If you can't make it this weekend, don't worry. The trucks are coming back Feb. 18.
Tickets start at $15.

Samica Knight and Courtney Fischer will join Foti at Monster Jam to judge the free-style competition.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
