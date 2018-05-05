ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Micheal B. Jordan met with college student who contacted him on social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Micheal B. Jordan met with a fan who contacted him on social media (KTRK)

One Temple University student is inspiring social media users everywhere after meeting up with Michael B. Jordan.

Earlier this week, Sylvia Wilson decided to slide into the actor's social media messages after hearing he was on campus filming Creed II.

The actor surprisingly messaged back, and now Wilson is getting a lot of praise for her boldness.

People are also asking what the actor smells like, and Wilson says Mahogany Teakwood from Bath and Body Works, but better.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycollegecollege studentu.s. & worldsocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Film about men of color, justice system premieres in Houston
Visually impaired students create "seeing eye dog" art car
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
Rapper G-Eazy reportedly arrested, accused of cocaine possession
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance
Winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Clear Lake
HPD searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in SW Houston
Man beaten with shovel while he slept has died
Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
Suspected drunk driver could face charges for deputy-involved crash
Exclusive: Recipient of hate-filled LIRR rant speaks out
Show More
Special elections held to fill councilman Larry Green's seat
Warehouse and homes damaged in 3-alarm fire in east Houston
Men use forklift to steal ATM, lead police on chase through northeast Houston
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Rain early Saturday, clearing late for Cinco!
More News