One Temple University student is inspiring social media users everywhere after meeting up with Michael B. Jordan.Earlier this week, Sylvia Wilson decided to slide into the actor's social media messages after hearing he was on campus filming Creed II.The actor surprisingly messaged back, and now Wilson is getting a lot of praise for her boldness.People are also asking what the actor smells like, and Wilson says Mahogany Teakwood from Bath and Body Works, but better.