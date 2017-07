IF I WANTED A CGI SHARK I WOULD'VE WATCHED SHARKNADO MICHAEL!! — La Micki Minach (@sebastalama) July 24, 2017

Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/XgdEphkl6m — Meg Conley (@MegDownSouth) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps said he's always up for a challenge, so when he was given the opportunity to 'race' a great white shark, he took it."I don't like taking silver medals, but I'll take one to a great white," Phelps said after losing his highly anticipated race.The race, which was part of Discovery Channel's Shark Week, consisted of Phelps swimming beside a computer simulation of a shark.Since sharks don't swim in a straight line, its time of 36.1 seconds was calculated by measuring sharks in different situations to determine its average speed. Phelps was given a fin and suit that mimicked shark skin to help even the playing field.The 23-time Olympic Gold Medal winner lost by just two seconds.While some viewers were impressed with Phelps' performance, others seemed disappointed that the two competitors were not technically swimming side-by-side.As for Phelps, he's ready to try again, perhaps with a home field advantage.