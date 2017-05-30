Michael Nance, former 'Bachelorette' contestant, dead at 31

My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 30, 2017

So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends. — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) May 30, 2017

Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten. — Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) May 30, 2017

I will always remember my friend Micheal Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace. — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 30, 2017

A former contestant on "The Bachelorette" has died after police found him unresponsive at a South Austin residence.An Austin Police Department spokeswoman says officers were sent to the residence at 2:10 a.m. Monday in reference to a reported unresponsive man and found 31-year-old Michael Nance unconscious. He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.Spokeswoman Anna Sabana says the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office will have to determine what caused Nance's death, but investigators do not consider the death suspicious.Nance was a contestant in the eighth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2012 but was eliminated in week four.