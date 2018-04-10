ABC PRIMETIME

Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Michael Fishman about the 'Roseanne' reboot and what's coming up.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The first season of the Roseanne reboot is in full swing, and Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner) is among the cast members elated by the show's success.

"As an actor, there are very few opportunities you get where you get to do humor and we get such great comedy, but we deal with such real issues," Fishman said. "You get to deal with kind of the dark things in life, the things that people are struggling with that most shows don't want to cover, and so to get to do both of those all in one place is a special opportunity."

Among those topics are service members returning from overseas, and the impact their return has on themselves and their families as they get back to civilian life.

"There are some hiccups and hesitations there that I think fans and especially military and military families can relate to. I think that's important," Fishman said.

He also promises that we'll get to meet D.J.'s wife who is currently overseas at this point in the season. In the meantime, his character is raising their daughter, Mary.

He said it's a unique experience to get to work with child actors like Jayden Rey (Mary Conner) and Ames McNamara (Mark Conner-Healy) after having lived the experience himself.

"I had a great experience, and so for me it's important that she (Rey) have a great experience and that Ames have a great experience, so I'm kind of trying to be a support structure and make sure that they know that if there's anything they need, or any questions, I just try to be another resource to them," Fishman said.

Fishman added that tonight's episode, which highlights Becky, is a must-see! "The scenes in the OB-GYN office are some of the best that we've done throughout the show!"

Don't miss Roseanne on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneABC Primetime
ABC PRIMETIME
Hear from the stars of 'Grey's' spinoff 'Station 19'
'Splitting Up Together': A comedy about divorce
7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of 'For the People'
Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities you didn't know were born in Houston
SPONSORED: Houston Art Car Parade
Lin-Manuel Miranda has to avoid his baby thanks to shingles
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Sanchez: Taxpayer money safe after firing of accused ex-employee
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Find out what's replacing the 'We Love Houston' sign
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Show More
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
College senior poses with gun and Trump shirt in graduation photo
More News