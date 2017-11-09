ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Meet the Joel Osteen lookalike who fooled everybody

EMBED </>More Videos

A Joel Osteen lookalike fooled nearly everybody. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here in Houston, we all know who evangelist Joel Osteen is. But next time you see him, you might want to do a double take just to make sure it's actually him.

An actor name Michael Klimowski bears such a striking resemblance to Osteen that he decided to try his luck and go to an Osteen event in California with no credentials, tickets or identification.

He fooled just about everybody, from fans wanting pictures to even Osteen's personal security. He made it through every security check and even to the event stage.

