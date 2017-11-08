  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: CMA Awards red carpet arrivals
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Matthew McConaughey celebrates birthday by giving away turkeys

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar winner and actor Matthew McConaughey surprised quite a few people today with free turkeys. (KTRK)

LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky (KTRK) --
Matthew McConaughey celebrated his birthday in a way that was more than alright, alright, alright.

The Oscar winner and Texas native drove around Kentucky, surprising people with Thanksgiving dinner.

McConaughey spent his 48th birthday delivering frozen turkeys to families in the town of Lawrenceburg, which is where wild turkey distillery is located.

McConaughey is the creative director for the company, so he helped hand out 4,500 turkeys.

Some people on the internet called out McConaughey, saying he gave out turkeys to people who didn't appear to "need" them. Wild Turkey responded, saying it, "delivers turkeys to every single resident in town. Be less judgmental, please."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentactorTurkeythanksgivingcelebrityKentucky
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family sues after man's remains found 'dripping' from casket
Violent fight at Madison HS leaves teen girl in jail
Study: Texans really don't want to leave Lone Star State
Alief ISD trustee's son enters insanity plea for her death
Power couples who make headlines in Houston
Full list of Texas church shooting victims identified
What's new at the Nutcracker Market
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
Show More
Houston soccer legend plans massive EaDo sports bar
Plane forced to land when husband's cheating discovered
'BOGO' special on holiday drinks begins at Starbucks
FEMA extends application deadline for Harvey victims
More than 150 employers looking to hire veterans
More News
Top Video
Houston Astros celebrity lookalikes
Family sues after man's remains found 'dripping' from casket
What's new at the Nutcracker Market
Violent fight at Madison HS leaves teen girl in jail
More Video