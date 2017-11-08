Matthew McConaughey celebrated his birthday in a way that was more than alright, alright, alright.The Oscar winner and Texas native drove around Kentucky, surprising people with Thanksgiving dinner.McConaughey spent his 48th birthday delivering frozen turkeys to families in the town of Lawrenceburg, which is where wild turkey distillery is located.McConaughey is the creative director for the company, so he helped hand out 4,500 turkeys.Some people on the internet called out McConaughey, saying he gave out turkeys to people who didn't appear to "need" them. Wild Turkey responded, saying it, "delivers turkeys to every single resident in town. Be less judgmental, please."