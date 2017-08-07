ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mariah Carey spotted dining in downtown Houston

Singing sensation Mariah Carey hit town Friday to perform at Toyota Center.

Singing sensation Mariah Carey hit town Friday to perform at Toyota Center, along with headliner Lionel Richie, as part of the All The Hits Tour.

After working up an appetite as the opening performer for Richie, Carey hit upscale downtown restaurant Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse, just a few blocks from the arena.

The famed pop star and her crew, seated upstairs in the spacious dining room amid other guests, feasted on oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, calamari, and shishito peppers. The group also enjoyed A5 grade Wagyu filet mignon and Alaskan king crab legs, plus broccoli. Because balance.'

Continue reading on Houston CultureMap
