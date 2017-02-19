ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mardi Gras events kick off in Galveston

Parades, concerts and lots of fun await Mardi Gras attendees in Galveston.

GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) --
This year's bid Mardi Gras celebration is in full swing in Galveston.

Mardi Gras is officially celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 28, or Fat Tuesday.


More than 300,000 people are expected to hit the island during the event between Feb. 17 and Feb. 22.

There are more than 30 concerts, 22 parades, 20 balcony parties and five masked balls, according to organizers.

Security is tight, including a new no-fly zone for drones in the area.

