Mardi Gras events kick off in Galveston

GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) --This year's bid Mardi Gras celebration is in full swing in Galveston.
Mardi Gras is officially celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 28, or Fat Tuesday.
The night is just getting started come out and join the fun!https://t.co/5fDCHmLINw#ABC13 #MardiGras2017 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7NgKCUlvah— ABC13 Antonio (@ABC13Antonio) February 19, 2017
More than 300,000 people are expected to hit the island during the event between Feb. 17 and Feb. 22.
There are more than 30 concerts, 22 parades, 20 balcony parties and five masked balls, according to organizers.
Security is tight, including a new no-fly zone for drones in the area.
SEE ALSO: Galveston ups security ahead of Mardi Gras event
The beads are flying at FIESTA GRAS!!https://t.co/5fDCHmLINw#ABC13 #MardiGras2017 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/9r5zkSAhMv— ABC13 Antonio (@ABC13Antonio) February 19, 2017