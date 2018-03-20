ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Hamilton' creator, 'Dear Evan Hansen' star mash up songs to benefit March for Our Lives

EMBED </>More Videos

On March 24, students in Washington and around the world will hit the streets to demand legislative action to curb gun violence in schools. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, File)

Two wildly popular Broadway shows are coming together to raise money for this weekend's March for Our Lives.


The new mashup, performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, garnered nearly a million views on YouTube in just a day. "Found Tonight" combines "Story of Tonight" from Hamilton and "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the March For Our Lives Initiative, according to the team behind the song. The march, which will be held this Saturday in Washington, D.C., is organized by the student survivors of the school shooting in Parkland last month that left 17 dead. The students are calling for "a comprehensive and effective bill" to "be immediately brought before Congress to address...gun issues."

Donations made to the cause go toward the march itself and advocacy work for gun safety legislation and other causes, and toward the Broward Education Foundation, which benefits the victims of the Feb. 14 shooting.

Platt, who is also known for starring in the Pitch Perfect movies, won a Tony last year for his role as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen.

In addition to acting, writing and composing, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is also known for his humanitarian work and has even coordinated a benefit song before. After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Miranda enlisted multiple Spanish-speaking celebrities for a song he wrote called "Almost Like Praying," which incorporates the name of every town on the island.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliticsparkland school shootinghamiltonlin-manuel mirandabroadwaygun controlgun safetypeace marchprotestu.s. & world
Related
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
'Mary Poppins Returns' trailer debuts during Oscars
Celebs come together in new song for Puerto Rico
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2018 Tommy Tune Awards nominees announced by homegrown star
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Jay-Z invests $3M to help launch criminal justice reform app
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video