Man behind mural decorating Rice Village shares creative drive

If you walk through the Rice Village area, you may notice a load amount of changes, including parking meters and new restaurants. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you walk through the Rice Village area, you may notice a lot of changes, including parking meters, new restaurants, and even some new art.

The man behind the mural decorating a part of the Rice Village area told ABC13 what drives his creativity, and how it "adds color to the city."

"Murals interact with the environment too. It adds color to the city and some culture. Things like that. So when you see people enjoying it, I kind of sit back and smile because I do that too. If I see a mural in town that I love, I take a picture by it," said mural creator, Michael Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says he doesn't normally create art to go on the side of businesses, but he enjoys it because it brings art to the public.

"Maybe someone who can't see art or is not available, it's right there outside - when they drive to work they see it every day. They're appreciating what's in Houston. The local talent, the local culture here," Rodriguez said.

If you want to check out Rodriguez's mural for yourself, it's between the new Shake Shack and Susie Cakes.
