'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A spokeswoman for the family of actor John Hillerman says the co-star of TV's "Magnum, P.I." has died. Hillerman was 84.

Spokeswoman Lori De Waal said Hillerman died Thursday at his home in Houston. She said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hillerman played stuffy Jonathan Higgins to Tom Selleck's free-wheeling private detective Thomas Magnum in the hit 1980s series set in Hawaii.

Hillerman also was known for his 1970s roles as arrogant radio show detective Simon Brimmer on the "Ellery Queen" series, and as a difficult boss on "One Day at a Time."

Hillerman appeared in a number of other series, including "Valerie," ''The Love Boat" and "The Betty White Show." His film credits include "The Last Picture Show" and "High Plains Drifter.

