HARVEY WEINSTEIN

'He wanted to take off his pants' Lupita Nyong'o gives vivid account of Weinstein's alleged abuses

EMBED </>More Videos

In an essay more than 3,000 words long, Lupita Nyong'o recounts each of her encounters with Harvey Weinstein and explains why she didn't speak out. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lupita Nyong'o is breaking her silence about Harvey Weinstein years after he allegedly tried to coerce her to join him in a private room when the two were dining in public.

"He told me not to be so naive," Nyong'o recalled of her refusal to go. "If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing."

In an essay for the New York Times more than 3,000 words long, Nyong'o recounts each of her encounters with Harvey Weinstein in vivid detail and explains why she didn't speak out.

She wrote:

"I was part of a growing community of women who were secretly dealing with harassment by Harvey Weinstein. But I also did not know that there was a world in which anybody would care about my experience with him. You see, I was entering into a community that Harvey Weinstein had been in, and even shaped, long before I got there. He was one of the first people I met in the industry, and he told me, 'This is the way it is.'"

The dinner encounter was just one of several alleged incidents that Nyong'o outlined. The Oscar-winning actress, who was still in college at Yale for many of these encounters, said at the time she did not know how pervasive the problem was.

"I have felt such a flare of rage that the experience I recount below was not a unique incident with me, but rather part of a sinister pattern of behavior," she wrote.

Soon after meeting Weinstein in 2011, he invited her to his house to watch a movie with his family. He pulled her from the viewing, she said, brought Nyong'o to his bedroom, and asked if he could give her a massage.

"I thought he was joking at first," she wrote. "He was not."

Though Nyong'o said she panicked a little, she said she offered to give him a massage so she could maintain physical control.

"I was entering into a business where the intimate is often professional and so the lines are blurred. I was in an educational program where I was giving massages to my classmates and colleagues every day," she wrote.

It only got more inappropriate from there, however, Nyong'o said.

"Before long he said he wanted to take off his pants. I told him not to do that and informed him that it would make me extremely uncomfortable. He got up anyway to do so and I headed for the door, saying that I was not at all comfortable with that."

After that, Nyong'o brought male friends the next time she met him. Knowing that Weinstein was powerful in the industry, Nyong'o continued to have a professional relationship with Weinstein until the dinner when he invited her upstairs. She did not see him again until 2013, and by then she had made a promise to herself that she kept: never to work for Harvey Weinstein.

Nyong'o concluded her essay with hope for the future.

"Though we may have endured powerlessness at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, by speaking up, speaking out and speaking together, we regain that power," she wrote. "And we hopefully ensure that this kind of rampant predatory behavior as an accepted feature of our industry dies here and now."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentharvey weinsteinactorhollywoodharassment
Load Comments
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
LAPD investigating Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex assault
'Me too' posts bring attention to sexual assault issue
Film academy expels Harvey Weinstein
Hillary Clinton denounces embattled Weinstein
More harvey weinstein
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Check out ABC's Halloween programming
Don't let all of these FREE things scare you
LAPD investigating Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex assault
Selena's star on Walk of Fame to be unveiled next month
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storm, strong winds cause damage in Dickinson
Search intensifies for driver who killed mom of 2
Lightning hits gas line causing fire in backyard
Fans send prayers to Astros in Game 6
Teen cousins targeted in drive-by shooting
Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Show More
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
President Trump gifts fallen soldier family $25,000
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
More News
Top Video
Lightning hits gas line causing fire in backyard
How Burger King is making a point about bullying
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
More Video