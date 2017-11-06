EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2608733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Courtney Fischer meets with the mom of a soldier who died in the Sadr City ambush.

National Geographic Channel's upcoming miniseries "The Long Road Home" is a new program about war and family.Show creator Mikko Alanne had one goal for the production: Make it the most authentic portrait of the Iraq War ever brought to television.That goal wasn't necessarily easy, with most of the production being filmed on Fort Hood. Certain military vehicles are not allowed to leave the base for the purpose of the production. Studios have to make replicas to skirt around laws.With that, the majority of "The Long Road Home" was made on the base, where the real-life soldiers kissed their families goodbye.It took months of researching, traveling and designing to transform Fort Hood into a bustling Iraqi city. Crews built on the already-existing base training village.The set boasted 85 buildings that measured the length of five football fields to recreate Sadr City.The source material of the production comes from the best-selling book by ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz. In the publication, she observed war, survivors, casualties and courage."It's emotional because this is Martha's creation," said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and Raddatz's colleague. "If she didn't write this book, then we wouldn't be in this recreated scene from Iraq during the worst part of the war."For Raddatz, she feels gratified that the stories of soldiers will finally get attention."What I am proudest of is that they will be remembered and the families will be remembered for what they did," said Raddatz.On April 4, 2004, a platoon with the First Calvary Division sent from Food Hood to Sadr City on a peace-keeping mission was ambushed. Eight men died."Every day filming here, we're reminded we're telling the story of real soldiers, real families," said Alanne.Some of those real soldiers - the survivors - came to the set to heal."This is a powerful place," said Eriq Bourquin, a retired U.S. Army veteran. "Being here again, and the wrong thing happening could be a trigger.""It's hard to look at what happened here, but for them, I think in some ways, it's liberating," Raddatz observed.One of the soldiers who died on that day 13 years ago was Spc. Robert Arsiaga, whose mother lives in Galveston. Arsiaga's mother recalls kissing her son goodbye at Fort Hood before his deployment."I think about him all the time," said Sylvia Macias, Arsiaga's mother.The 25-year-old was married for just five months when he was killed. He returned home in an American flag-draped casket along with seven of his fellow soldiers.According to Macias, she had some fear over how the miniseries would end since she already knew the real-life fate of protagonists."It took a while to make peace with that," said Macias.Arsiaga's mother returned to Fort Hood to walk the set with Raddatz and talk about that painful day. While on set she found peace and comfort from the actor playing her son."They've welcomed me and this is my Texas family now," said actor Ian Quinlan.Macias is not done healing, but she says she's ready for the world to meet her son, the small town Texas boy who lived for his family."I'm proud. I'm really proud of being here and being a part of that," Macias said.