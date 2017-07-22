LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --In the wake of frontman Chester Bennington's death, Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming North American tour.
Concert organizer Live Nation announced the cancellation of the One More Light World Tour on Facebook Friday, saying that "their thoughts go out to all those affected" by Bennington's death.
The band was scheduled to play the Toyota Center on Aug. 22. Ticketholders can obtain refunds at the original point of purchase.
According to its website, Linkin Park's next performance will take place in Tokyo on Nov. 2.
