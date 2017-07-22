ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Linkin Park cancels tour in wake of Chester Bennington's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington is dead, authorities confirm. (John Shearer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
In the wake of frontman Chester Bennington's death, Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming North American tour.

Concert organizer Live Nation announced the cancellation of the One More Light World Tour on Facebook Friday, saying that "their thoughts go out to all those affected" by Bennington's death.



The band was scheduled to play the Toyota Center on Aug. 22. Ticketholders can obtain refunds at the original point of purchase.

According to its website, Linkin Park's next performance will take place in Tokyo on Nov. 2.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic newstoyota centerHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
Drum Corps Tour of Champions in Houston
Man proposes to girlfriend at Kendrick Lamar concert
Free Stuff Friday: It's Christmas in July
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Heavy downpours taking aim at Houston this weekend
John Heard, 'Home Alone' and 'The Sopranos' star, dead at 71
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
Teens may face charge after watching man drown
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Family of missing teen fisherman sues other boy's family
US fines American, Frontier and Delta over rule violations
Show More
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
Deputies: Chase suspect kills self after beltway pursuit
Police: Man crashes car with ex-girlfriend's body in trunk
Texas moms create hilarious parody of 'Despacito'
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
More News
Top Video
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
3 ways to fall back in love with your ponytail
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
Police: Man crashes car with ex-girlfriend's body in trunk
More Video