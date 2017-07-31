ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Limited number of RodeoHouston season tickets on sale tomorrow

You could be the first in Houston to snag tickets to Garth Brooks' two shows at RodeoHouston. (Photo byWade Payne/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
RodeoHouston 2018 may still be six months away, but a limited number of season tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said fans will have a chance to get guaranteed seats for all 20 rodeo and concert performances with the purchase of a season ticket.

The tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m., and start at $360, plus shipping and handling.

The two Garth Brooks performances set for Feb. 27 and March 18, 2018 are included with a season ticket.

The remaining concert line-up will be announced in January 2018.

Just want to buy Garth Brooks tickets?
Individual tickets for the Garth Brooks performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Rodeo organizers said a minimum of 18,000 tickets will be available for purchase, and these tickets will be located in the Loge and Upper Level sections of NRG Stadium.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 18, 2018.

