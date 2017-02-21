Levy Park holding grand re-opening Saturday

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Levy Park reopens Feb. 25 with a full day of free activities and performances that include a concert by the Grammy Award-winning Latin funk band Grupo Fantasma under the Park's new pavilion.
The event starts at 10am and ends at Grupo Fantasma closes the event at 6pm. The park aims to showcase Houston's diverse arts community and programmatic partners including yoga, tai chi, Zumba live music, dance, food trucks, literary programming and more.
The six acres of land was donated to Houston by Leon Levy and has been crucial to Upper Kirby District's development.
The park previously housed ball fields, a community garden and a dog park, but the new Levy Park is akin to Discovery Green.
Levy Park will bring back the community garden and dog park, but is also adding a performance pavilion, a playground with a climbing wall and a seven-foot slide, and throughout the park will be water features and bouncy, padded pathways.
The park will also offer fitness classes including yoga, tai chi, and Pilates.
Levy Park is located at 3801 Eastside St. Houston, TX 77098.