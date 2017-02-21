ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Levy Park holding grand re-opening Saturday

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Levy Park Houston</span></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Levy Park reopens Feb. 25 with a full day of free activities and performances that include a concert by the Grammy Award-winning Latin funk band Grupo Fantasma under the Park's new pavilion.

The event starts at 10am and ends at Grupo Fantasma closes the event at 6pm. The park aims to showcase Houston's diverse arts community and programmatic partners including yoga, tai chi, Zumba live music, dance, food trucks, literary programming and more.


The six acres of land was donated to Houston by Leon Levy and has been crucial to Upper Kirby District's development.

The park previously housed ball fields, a community garden and a dog park, but the new Levy Park is akin to Discovery Green.

Levy Park will bring back the community garden and dog park, but is also adding a performance pavilion, a playground with a climbing wall and a seven-foot slide, and throughout the park will be water features and bouncy, padded pathways.


The park will also offer fitness classes including yoga, tai chi, and Pilates.

Levy Park is located at 3801 Eastside St. Houston, TX 77098.

Related Topics:
entertainmentparkopening weekendHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Diverse nominees helping #OscarsSoWhite become a thing of the past
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
'Bachelor' Nick gets down and dirty on his hometown dates
The most nominated person never to win an Oscar
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother of 2 killed on her way to work
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash
Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder
Burger King owner to buy Popeye's for $1.8B
Coyote follows doctor into office
Show More
Burglar gets knocked out during break-in
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Driver gets close call with spinning car
Suspect in explosion at Palace Inn motel arrested
2 Texas tourists among 5 killed in Australian plane crash
More News
Photos
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Houston Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at zoo
Get back to nature in Hockley home's treehouse
More Photos