ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' filled with eye-popping visual effects

EMBED </>More Videos

Groundbreaking visual effects help hook the audience into the story of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
Johnny Depp is back for the latest "Pirates" franchise adventure called "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

This time around, Captain Jack Sparrow needs to find the legendary trident of Poseidon, an artifact that would give him control over the seas, but he's in a bit of a time crunch. His nemesis, a ghost pirate played by Oscar winner Javier Bardem, is also looking for it.

That's the basic plot of this latest story, but one main reason to see the film is the crazy amount of dazzling special effects.


"This is state-of-the-art imaginative CGI," said actor Geoffrey Rush, who plays "Barbossa". "You know, I'm a huge fan of the old Cecil B. DeMille 'The 10 Commandments.' When I was 10, I saw that and I thought the parting of the red sea was the best. Wait 'til they see this!"

RELATED: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' themed wedding hits all the marks

"It was brilliant. It's so amazing what we can do now," said producer Jerry Bruckheimer. "I mean, the parting of the sea, all these different things we did. The way they do Javier's hair- it took almost a year to get it correct. It's just spectacular because computer power every six months doubles and triples. So we can do just about anything now..."


The film, whose special effects count was in the thousands, is co-directed by Joaquim Ronning and Espen Sandberg.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is rated PG-13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviespirates of the caribbeanjohnny deppmovie newsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Typhoon Texas opens for the weekend
Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy ride set to open
99 FREE things for the week ahead
Gambling sites offer odds for Game of Thrones
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Make a splash this weekend with tons of fun events
Veteran killed in hit-and-run in SE Houston
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Pink pineapples have finally arrived
Keuchel returning as Astros host Orioles
Driver found dead with gunshot wound
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
Show More
Sisters place first and second in spelling bee
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore
Amazing home hits market in Memorial Park area
More News
Top Video
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
Texas City graduates remember classmate who committed suicide
Katy residents kept awake by overnight construction
Veteran killed in hit-and-run in SE Houston
More Video