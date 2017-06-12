ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says Houston is one of his favorite cities

Interview with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy metal legends Metallica put on quite a show at NRG in front of about 50,000 fans Sunday night for their WorldWired Tour.

It was a concert that has been several years in the making. It's been a while since the band has played in Houston, but they are no strangers to the Bayou City.

They played here several years ago at the Toyota Center and about 14 years ago during Summer Sanitarium.

Eyewitness News got a chance to sit down with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich before the concert Sunday, where he talked about why he loves Houston.

"Houston is one of my favorite cities," Ulrich said.

Ulrich said he always tries to find time to visit the Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel when he's in town.

"There's a great thriving art scene here. All the things that I'm into are here in Houston," Ulrich said.

PHOTOS: Metallica performs at NRG



Ulrich also talked about the loyal fan base and how they always create a unique experience during shows.

We asked about their staying power on the hard rock and heavy metal scene.

"It's amazing the fact that we can keep making records that people care about. There's a lot of young kids that have never seen Metallica before, so there's still a revolving door happening," Ulrich said.

Ulrich said the difference between now and 20 years ago is that they are more appreciative of what they've done and how they impact the music industry.

"We are more aware of how blessed we are and how fortunate we are to have this insane life and that people keep showing up. And that music still has the ability to unite people," Ulrich said. "The fact that music can still, no matter where we are in the world, still find a way to bring people together and unite people is an amazing thing."

Metallica's newest album "Hardwired" is available now.

Watch the entire interview with Ulrich in the video above.


