SUPER BOWL 51

Lady Gaga shows love to Pasadena girl at Super Bowl

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Pasadena ISD student got up close and personal with Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI.

Dobie High School sophomore Ally Bellini shared a hug with the 'Joanne' artist during the Super Bowl halftime show at NRG Stadium Sunday.

"I was thinking in my head, was I dreaming?" Bellini said.

She said she felt like the luckiest girl in the world.

"It's crazy that that happened, I'm still shaking," she said.

Lady Gaga reached for her, wrapped her arms around the Dobie High School sophomore and held her in the middle of the flashy halftime show.

A screen capture posted to Pasadena ISD's Facebook shows Bellini mid-hug, surrounded by her torch-wielding piers, her eyes wide shut.


"I was hugging her then I realized so many people are watching me and I was tearing up. Hold it together for just a little longer and is soon as the lights went down, I bawled," Bellini said.

Bellini's high school troupe, the Dobie Lariaettes, were told four weeks ago that they'd been picked to perform with Gaga. Only their coach and parents knew about it.

"It was kind of cool to have this little secret that built this bond amongst us," dancer Gabriela Munoz said.

Bellini said that the hug was totally unscripted and life-changing.

"I love her. This meant the world to me," Bellini said.

This is certainly just one of the myriad of moments Houstonians will remember from this historic Super Bowl Sunday in the Bayou City.
Related Topics:
entertainmentlady gagaSuper Bowl 51pasadena ISDstudentscelebrityeventsNRG parkHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUPER BOWL 51
The day after: Houston looks back at historic Super Bowl LI
ABC13 investigates how city officials got free tickets
What out of towners said about Houston
Houston receives praise for hosting Super Bowl 51
More Super Bowl 51
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What out of towners said about Houston
Lady Gaga coming back to Houston
Gaga's opening jump pre-recorded
Catch up with 'Bachelor' fan favorites this week on 'Millionaire'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
HPD investigates attempted robbery on 2 female joggers
Man accused of putting child in danger on riding lawnmower
2nd time in a week, cyclist killed by METRORail train
Police: Cold taco leads woman to shoot her boyfriend
Lady Gaga coming back to Houston
Houston receives praise for hosting Super Bowl 51
The day after: Houston looks back at historic Super Bowl LI
Show More
Unforgettable past Super Bowl halftime shows
Photos: Queen Elizabeth through the years
Girl calls 911 to report dad as drunk driver
Thanksgiving-like lines expected at Houston airports
Man dies in front of families at Chuck E. Cheese's
More News
Photos
Photos: Queen Elizabeth through the years
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
New England Patriots clinch SB51 victory in overtime
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos