Lady Gaga shows love to Pasadena girl at Super Bowl

A Pasadena ISD student got up close and personal with Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI.Dobie High School sophomore Ally Bellini shared a hug with the 'Joanne' artist during the Super Bowl halftime show at NRG Stadium Sunday."I was thinking in my head, was I dreaming?" Bellini said.She said she felt like the luckiest girl in the world."It's crazy that that happened, I'm still shaking," she said.Lady Gaga reached for her, wrapped her arms around the Dobie High School sophomore and held her in the middle of the flashy halftime show.A screen capture posted to Pasadena ISD's Facebook shows Bellini mid-hug, surrounded by her torch-wielding piers, her eyes wide shut."I was hugging her then I realized so many people are watching me and I was tearing up. Hold it together for just a little longer and is soon as the lights went down, I bawled," Bellini said.Bellini's high school troupe, the Dobie Lariaettes, were told four weeks ago that they'd been picked to perform with Gaga. Only their coach and parents knew about it."It was kind of cool to have this little secret that built this bond amongst us," dancer Gabriela Munoz said.Bellini said that the hug was totally unscripted and life-changing."I love her. This meant the world to me," Bellini said.This is certainly just one of the myriad of moments Houstonians will remember from this historic Super Bowl Sunday in the Bayou City.