@ladygaga Giving money to the homeless in San Fransisco Tonight. Her heart is so big! I love you! ❤️💋 #JoanneWorldTour #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/RthUzZQqOB — xoxo, Danny (@dinogaga16) August 14, 2017

Lady Gaga took the time to hand out money to the homeless in San Francisco right after her concert Sunday night.The superstar performed at AT&T Park Sunday night. It's hard to see her -- she appears quickly in the video -- but she's the one with the high heeled white boots.It's unclear exactly what streets she was on, but likely somewhere near the ballpark.