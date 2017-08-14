SAN FRANCISCO, California --Lady Gaga took the time to hand out money to the homeless in San Francisco right after her concert Sunday night.
The superstar performed at AT&T Park Sunday night. It's hard to see her -- she appears quickly in the video -- but she's the one with the high heeled white boots.
@ladygaga Giving money to the homeless in San Fransisco Tonight. Her heart is so big! I love you! ❤️💋 #JoanneWorldTour #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/RthUzZQqOB— xoxo, Danny (@dinogaga16) August 14, 2017
It's unclear exactly what streets she was on, but likely somewhere near the ballpark.
