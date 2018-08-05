ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kylie Jenner enjoys Shipley Do-Nuts while in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Is Kylie Jenner a Shipley's fan? Maybe so.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Jenner, 20, is showing off a Houston favorite, Shipley Do-Nuts.



The photo was taken Sunday morning, two days after Travis Scott dropped his highly anticipated album, Astroworld.

Jenner joined Scott during his album release party Saturday night.

Scott has been an avid fan of all things Houston. You can typically see him - and Kylie- courtside at a Rockets game or hanging out at Minute Maid Park to watch the defending World Series champion Astros. James Harden and Scott have developed a friendship and have been seen partying together.

