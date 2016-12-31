ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Katy theater honored Carrie Fisher with "lightsaber vigil"
EMBED </>More News Videos

Fans hold lightsaber vigil for Carrie Fisher in Katy, Mayra Moreno reports. (KTRK)

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
The Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park hosted a vigil Friday in honor of actress and writer Carrie Fisher. Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

The theater hosted a "lightsaber vigil" for Fisher on Friday evening. Fans showed up in costume and brought lightsabers to "brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen." Flashlights and glowsticks were suitable substitutions should a fan not have a lightsaber handy.

The event took place at the theater at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Members of the local 501st Legion, the charitable cosplay group, were on hand.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsvigilu.s. & worldKaty
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Toddler thrilled to get 'Weatherman' suit
Where to ring in 2017 in Houston
Fun in the ABC13 studio with Mo'Nique, Tone-X
Run DMC sues Walmart, Amazon for $50M
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Crash shuts down US-59 NB at Cottonwood Church
Mom of missing woman: 'Devastated' by latest discovery
Houston's biggest news stories of 2016
Body found at home of missing woman's ex
N-word spray painted on home and burned out SUV
Strange New Year traditions around the world
Sources: Husband killed wife, her dad, then himself
Show More
HPD's chief has new approach to non-violent crimes
Bodies of soldiers recovered in Apache chopper crash
Teen with cancer shares meaning of Henna tattoo
Dead body found inside home in SW Houston
Cops: Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex
More News
Top Video
Body found at home of missing woman's ex
Teen with cancer shares meaning of Henna tattoo
Multi-million dollar penthouse hits market
Sources: Husband killed wife, her dad, then himself
More Video