Katy theater honored Carrie Fisher with "lightsaber vigil"

The Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park hosted a vigil Friday in honor of actress and writer Carrie Fisher. Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.The theater hosted a "lightsaber vigil" for Fisher on Friday evening. Fans showed up in costume and brought lightsabers to "brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen." Flashlights and glowsticks were suitable substitutions should a fan not have a lightsaber handy.The event took place at the theater at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Members of the local 501st Legion, the charitable cosplay group, were on hand.