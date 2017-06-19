ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Katy native chosen for "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire"

Katy native cast for Who Wants to be a Millionaire (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keep an eye out for one Houstonian on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire."

Hundreds of people lined up at the Aquarium on Monday to audition for the show. Usual auditions require people to go through many rounds of interviews, but not for Christopher Bakka.

He resides in Austin now, but he is originally from Katy and decided to make the drive to Houston for auditions. Bakka made such a great impression on producers that he was cast on the spot, something that hasn't been done in the last five seasons.

"It feels incredible," Bakka said. "It must have been meant to be. I'm really grateful and humbled and really really excited for the opportunity that's yet to come."

You can watch "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" weekdays at 1:30 p.m. right here on ABC 13.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
