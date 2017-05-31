ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt

Kathy Griffin arrives at the 41st annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, June 22, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from her New Year's Eve co-hosting gig.

The decision comes a day after Griffin posted a graphic video featuring a model of a decapitated head resembling President Trump.

Griffin had apologized hours later after the controversy the photo caused.

"I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong," she tweeted.

Social media backlash ensued almost immediately, with Anderson Cooper -- Griffin's New Year's Eve co-host -- tweeting that he was "appalled by the photo shoot" and calling it "clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."
