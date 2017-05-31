Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from her New Year's Eve co-hosting gig.The decision comes a day after Griffin posted a graphic video featuring a model of a decapitated head resembling President Trump.Griffin had apologized hours later after the controversy the photo caused."I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong," she tweeted.Social media backlash ensued almost immediately, with Anderson Cooper -- Griffin's New Year's Eve co-host -- tweeting that he was "appalled by the photo shoot" and calling it "clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."