Kathy Griffin explains Trump video and responds to 'bullying by Trump family'

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from her New Year's Eve co-hosting gig. (KTRK)

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
Backlash against Kathy Griffin continues to grow with at least four theaters announcing Thursday that they had canceled her performances after the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania canceled November shows. The Community Arts Theater in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped "due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff..."

Earlier this week, CNN said Griffin would no longer co-host its live New Year's Eve special from Times Square, a gig she'd had for more than a decade, and another show was canceled at a New Mexico casino. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.



Though Griffin, 56, apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.



Trump later tweeted that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for posting the images.


New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin "disgusting" and said the photo was "completely outrageous."


Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video during a press conference scheduled for Friday.

The comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday's images.

