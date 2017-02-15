BUZZWORTHY

Kate Upton three-peats as Sports Illustrated swimsuit queen

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK, NY --
She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.
