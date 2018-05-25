SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Justin Timberlake visits Santa Fe shooting victims in hospital

Justin Timberlake visited the wounded victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the midst of a two-show tour stop in Houston, Justin Timberlake continued his support of the Santa Fe High School victims with a visit to the hospital.

Multiple social media posts on Friday showed pictures of the chart-topping musician visiting victims of the school shooting, as well as the nurses and doctors who are treating them.

Timberlake has shown his support for the Santa Fe community, first wearing a "Santa Fe Strong" t-shirt during his Toyota Center concert on Wednesday.

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to the survivors and victims of the Santa Fe shooting Wednesday night.



In between concert nights on Thursday, Timberlake was spotted courtside at the Rockets game next to J.J. Watt, who has pledged his support of Santa Fe on his own as well.
On Friday night, the duo came together again for Timberlake's second Toyota Center concert, with the crooner paying tribute to the "resilient" Houston area.

