A California judge has denied Paula Patton's request to limit Robin Thicke's custody of their 6-year-old son, Julian.According to court documents, Patton alleges Thicke abused their son, did drugs and drank alcohol in the child's presence.Thicke says he occasionally uses light spanking as a last resort for discipline -- which he and Patton agreed to when they were married. The custody battle started after their son reportedly told school officials that 'his father spanks him.'The school passed the information to the LA County Department of Child and Family Services.Thursday's court decision says the court did not find that Julian was in significant danger and the custody agreement will remain as is.Thicke and Patton divorced in 2014 and agreed at that time to share custody of their son.