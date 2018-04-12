ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Producer of "Divorce Court" and "Jerry Springer" taken into custody over 2015 death of deaf sister

EMBED </>More Videos

TV producer taken into custody over 2015 death of deaf sister. (KTRK)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A television producer was arrested on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her deaf and partly blind sister three years ago in Los Angeles.

Jill Blackstone was taken into custody in Baltimore on Wednesday, Baltimore and Los Angeles police said.

Los Angeles police said they moved forward on a pending murder warrant for the producer, who had been under suspicion of killing her sister, Wendy Blackstone.

Wendy was found unconscious in March 2015 in an enclosed garage filled with carbon monoxide at the sisters' home.

The 49-year-old later died.

A charcoal barbecue was burning inside the garage. Three dogs were also found at the scene, and one had died.

Jill had been arrested on suspicion of murder not long after the death due to evidence found at the scene, but the district attorney's office did not file charges and released Jill from custody two days later.

LAPD Lt. Bob Toledo said at the time that detectives were looking at the possibility that a suicide note was written by Jill and said those "inconsistent statements" also implicated her as being involved in her sister's death.

Jill has been a producer on several TV talk shows and legal shows, including "Divorce Court" and "Jerry Springer."

She is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles to face charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarresttelevisionmurderu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Spotify and Hulu now available for less than $13 a month
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
Zach Braff on how one podcast led to 'Alex, Inc.'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man with 3 DWIs charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash
Multiple houses erupt in flames in NW Harris Co.
WATCH LIVE: NAACP holds community town hall in Houston
13-year-old accused in fatal shooting no longer on the run
Car taken from mansion recovered after home invasion
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell turns himself in on fraud charges
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Astros' McCullers advocating for free pet neutering
Show More
Twins retire from Houston Police Department
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Prisoner on the run for 36 years captured in Houston
Man accused of drugging and raping girl as she slept
5 students injured in school bus accident
More News