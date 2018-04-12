A television producer was arrested on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her deaf and partly blind sister three years ago in Los Angeles.Jill Blackstone was taken into custody in Baltimore on Wednesday, Baltimore and Los Angeles police said.Los Angeles police said they moved forward on a pending murder warrant for the producer, who had been under suspicion of killing her sister, Wendy Blackstone.Wendy was found unconscious in March 2015 in an enclosed garage filled with carbon monoxide at the sisters' home.The 49-year-old later died.A charcoal barbecue was burning inside the garage. Three dogs were also found at the scene, and one had died.Jill had been arrested on suspicion of murder not long after the death due to evidence found at the scene, but the district attorney's office did not file charges and released Jill from custody two days later.LAPD Lt. Bob Toledo said at the time that detectives were looking at the possibility that a suicide note was written by Jill and said those "inconsistent statements" also implicated her as being involved in her sister's death.Jill has been a producer on several TV talk shows and legal shows, including "Divorce Court" and "Jerry Springer."She is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles to face charges.