ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jay-Z invests $3M to help launch criminal justice reform app

EMBED </>More Videos

Jay-Z invests $3M to help launch criminal justice reform app (KTRK)

Rapper and media mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter has invested $3 million to help launch a mobile app aiming to improve the United States criminal justice system.

Carter's company Roc Nation teamed up with the organizers behind the Promise app to create a sustainable program that will reduce the number of people behind bars.

Prince's former manager Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins came up with the idea for the app, which will be made available to government officials and users on parole.

"We are increasingly alarmed by the injustice in our criminal justice system," a statement from Jay-Z reads. "Money, time and lives are wasted with the current policies. It's time for an innovative and progressive technology that offers sustainable solutions to tough problems."

The app launched on Tuesday, March 20.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjay zcelebritymobile appu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2018 Tommy Tune Awards nominees announced by homegrown star
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video