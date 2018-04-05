ABC PRIMETIME

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George turn up the heat on ABC's 'Station 19'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George about starring in "Station 19."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
ABC is turning up the heat on Thursday nights with its new drama Station 19.

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff features Jason George as Ben Warren, who played the same character on Grey's.

He and new co-star Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy Herrera) took some time to talk about their characters and what we can expect this season.

George said that it was more emotional than he expected leaving Grey's.

"When Shonda Rhimes gives you an opportunity to be on the ground floor of building a new one of her shows you say yes, you jump at that," George said. "It was weird though knowing the next time I come back I'll be a guest star. It's like leaving home to go to college."

But he's not doing it alone. Ortiz's character Andy is a powerhouse female lead and an experienced firefighter who is now co-captain of the station. Tied up in her quest to be captain is one of the members of her love triangle.

"It's like a tennis match that will never end, that's what's exciting about it, you just don't know what will happen because people change," Ortiz said. "If you love Ryan one week you may hate him the next and the same goes for Jack."



This week, Andy and her fellow co-captain and ex-boyfriend Jack, will disagree over spending decisions at the station.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET|8 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentshonda rhimesstation 19ABC Primetime
ABC PRIMETIME
'Splitting Up Together': A comedy about divorce
7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of 'For the People'
Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bittersweet': Fans react to last episode of 'Fixer Upper'
'Splitting Up Together': A comedy about divorce
'The Rock' opens up about his battle with depression
Review: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 killed after car flips and catches fire in NW Harris County
Alleged Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Thunderbirds pilot killed when F-16 crashes during training flight
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
Man finds stolen car crashed at end of wild police chase
Houston Zoo planning to make biggest announcement ever
ASTROS ALERT: Win a limited edition World Champions fan ring
Show More
Armed man allegedly opens fire on truck during rush hour
Trump signs order sending National Guard to Mexican border
Pleasant weather today, strong cold front this weekend
Digital Deal of the Day
Tip leads deputy constables to alleged meth dealers
More News