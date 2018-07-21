ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

J. Prince talks new book and being a Houston music legend

J. Prince talks about the release of his new book "The Art & Science of Respect." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
He's the man behind Rap-a-Lot Records and a longtime mentor to some of the top musicians in the country, including Drake.

Now, James Prince can add best-selling author to his list of accolades.

Prince told ABC13 that his book "The Art & Science of Respect" is the answer to how he became one of the most respected people in hip-hop.

"I was motivated to write this book because everywhere I go people want to know what, when, where, how, I was able to accomplish the success I accomplished," Prince said.

He says as CEO of Rap-a-Lot, he would have never imagined becoming an author.

"I embraced the opportunity when it presented itself," he said.

As far as being the icon of Houston music culture, he says it is a "privilege and an honor."

"To much is given, much is expected," Prince added.
