J. Prince talks new book and being a Houston music legend

He's the man behind Rap-a-Lot Records and a longtime mentor to some of the top musicians in the country, including Drake.Now, James Prince can add best-selling author to his list of accolades.Prince told ABC13 that his book "The Art & Science of Respect" is the answer to how he became one of the most respected people in hip-hop."I was motivated to write this book because everywhere I go people want to know what, when, where, how, I was able to accomplish the success I accomplished," Prince said.He says as CEO of Rap-a-Lot, he would have never imagined becoming an author."I embraced the opportunity when it presented itself," he said.As far as being the icon of Houston music culture, he says it is a "privilege and an honor.""To much is given, much is expected," Prince added.