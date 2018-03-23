FREE STUFF

It's an 'eggcellent' week for some free fun in Houston

Here are the free things to do this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 3/23 - 3/29:

Friday, March 23
The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Free Prom Boutique by The Giving Gown Foundation
2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston

Live Music: School of Rock
La Centerra Central Green at Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Home School on the Green - Art
La Centerra Central Green at Cinco Ranch
10:00 a.m.

Game Room Theme Parties
610 E. San Augustine, Deer Park
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series: Landon Bullard
213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Superheroes Unite 3.0
Bay Area Raceway, Dickinson
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Ciming Mei's My Journey with Cranes
The Art Institute of Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Doomsday Wrestling LIVE at Market Square Park
Historic Market Square Park
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Mark Towns
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday Family Movie Night: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Square at Memorial City

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Funfetti Fridays
Discovery Green Roller Rink
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Free Fitness in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
9:00 a.m.

Stars & Stripes at the Lawn
The Lawn 971 Bunker Hill, Memorial City
5:00 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 24

2018 SBFDC Spring Fiesta
8575 Pitner Road, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Beauty Bash at Palais Royal
726 Meyerland Plaza Mall, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Cub Scout Pack 242 50th Anniversary
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Free Prom Boutique by The Giving Gown Foundation
2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston

Live Music: Erik Dongil & the Big Time Show
La Centerra Central Green at Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

LCISD Auto Fest
1020 Horace Mann Ave., Rosenberg
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Annual Rosenberg Easter Egg Hunt
Seabourne Creek Park, Rosenberg
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Fire Station 2 Open House
12043 McLain Blvd., Missouri City
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

River, Lakes, Bays 'N Bayous Trash Bash
Various locations throughout Missouri City
8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt
Jimmy Burke Activity Center, Deer Park
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Morning with Mr. Bunny
Carl Barton, Jr. Park - Softball Fields
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt & Food Truck Fest Preview
213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

EGGStravaganza Egg Hunt
2511 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, The Woodlands
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Earth Day - Green up / Clean up
Various locations in The Woodlands
8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Parkland Village Grand Opening
16919 N. Bridgeland Lake Pkwy., Cypress
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Camaro Car Show
Kemah Boardwalk
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Lawn at Memorial City Grand Opening Showcase
The Lawn at Memorial City
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Direct Energy Concerts: Mango Punch
Levy Park
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Blue's Society Concerts
Levy Park
12:40 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Houston Museum of Natural Science: Venomous vs. Poisonous
Levy Park
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Bayou Greenway Day
Tidwell Park along Halls Bayou Greenway
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Heights Kids' Day of Music
Love Park in The Heights
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Giancarlo
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Bootcamp
Levy Park
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.

Live! At The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Superhero Saturdays
Discovery Green Rink
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

STEM Saturdays
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.

Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Square Live!: Matthew Serice The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 25

Houston Wildflower Hike
Meet at T.C. Jester Park
8:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Singing Women of Texas Concert at First Baptist Friendswood
111 E. Heritage Dr., Friendswood
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Puppet Pizzazz Extravaganza
Helen Hall Library - Susan Mathews Theater
2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Community Farmers Market at Sienna Plantation
Sienna Plantation
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Concert in the Park: The Guppies
Northshore Park
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sandcastle Building Contest at Concert in the Park
Northshore Park
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Spring Market - The Gypsy Rose Market
Pasadena Convention Center and Fairgrounds
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Fifth Annual Hermann Park Conservancy Kite Festival
Miller Hill and Jones Reflection Pool
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.

Sunday Night Live: Faith Fisher
City Centre
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This is How We Roll Sundays: gonzo247
Discovery Green Roller Rink
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Yoga at the Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street, Houston
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 26

HTXO Happy Hour plus Volleyball
Sideout Volleybar, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Heartfulness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27

Houston Outlaws Texas Tour
3281 Southwest Freeway, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

How Does it Work? Southern Ice Cream
13755 Greenland Drive, Stafford
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
You must register to be assigned to a free tour.

Yoga
213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free at the Zoo
Houston Zoo
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp with Fit Factor
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Eggstravaganza 2018
Carlos Garza Sports Complex, Texas City
5:30 p.m.

Tots & Crafts
1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Sugar Land Jr. Superstar Auditions
Sugar Land Town Square
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Fruitful Foraging
Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Boot Camp at The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Gator Tales: Worms
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 29

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Affordable Home Buying Seminar
Brenda & John Duncan YMCA, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Almost a Blue Moon Happy Hour with BCO
Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Combined Egg Hunt Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

WC Easter Egg Hunts
The Woodlands Church
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

HITS: Shrek the Musical
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:00 p.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Rock the Row Concert Series: The Blue Grooves
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

