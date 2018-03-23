It's an 'eggcellent' week for some free fun in Houston

Here's what's free for the week of 3/23 - 3/29:2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, HoustonLa Centerra Central Green at Cinco Ranch7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.La Centerra Central Green at Cinco Ranch10:00 a.m.610 E. San Augustine, Deer Park6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Bay Area Raceway, Dickinson7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.The Art Institute of Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Historic Market Square Park7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.City Centre10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green Roller Rink8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:00 a.m.The Lawn 971 Bunker Hill, Memorial City5:00 p.m.Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.8575 Pitner Road, Houston9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.726 Meyerland Plaza Mall, Houston2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Houston10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.2700 Cypress Creek Parkway, HoustonLa Centerra Central Green at Cinco Ranch7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.1020 Horace Mann Ave., Rosenberg10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Seabourne Creek Park, Rosenberg10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.12043 McLain Blvd., Missouri City10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Various locations throughout Missouri City8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Jimmy Burke Activity Center, Deer Park9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Carl Barton, Jr. Park - Softball Fields10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.2511 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, The Woodlands10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Various locations in The Woodlands8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.16919 N. Bridgeland Lake Pkwy., Cypress10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.The Lawn at Memorial City12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Levy Park6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Levy Park12:40 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.Levy Park2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Tidwell Park along Halls Bayou Greenway11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Love Park in The Heights10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Levy Park8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch9:00 a.m.The Lawn at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green Rink5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)10:00 a.m.234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music, dancing and fun for the whole family.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Meet at T.C. Jester Park8:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.111 E. Heritage Dr., Friendswood6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Helen Hall Library - Susan Mathews Theater2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.Sienna Plantation1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Northshore Park5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Northshore Park5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Pasadena Convention Center and Fairgrounds10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Miller Hill and Jones Reflection Pool10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Nature Discovery Center8:30 a.m.City Centre3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Discovery Green Roller Rink7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.2619 Polk Street, Houston10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.2619 Polk Street, Houston10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonFree with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Sideout Volleybar, Houston6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Mercer Botanic Gardens10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Helen Hall Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.3281 Southwest Freeway, Houston2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.13755 Greenland Drive, Stafford11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.You must register to be assigned to a free tour.213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Houston Zoo2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch9:00 a.m.Deer Park Public LibraryContact the library for hours.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.Deer Park Public Library1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 1 to 3.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Carlos Garza Sports Complex, Texas City5:30 p.m.1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Sugar Land Town Square5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.The Lawn at Memorial City5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Nature Discovery Center4:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 3 to 5.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Brenda & John Duncan YMCA, Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden, Houston6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Woodlands Church6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.Hughes Landing, The Woodlands7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Helen Hall Library, League City6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St., Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St., Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.