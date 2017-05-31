ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Imagine that! Nas and Lauryn Hill to rule Sugar Land in September

Nas and Lauryn Hill announce North American tour.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ready or not, here they come! Nas and Lauryn Hill will embark on a North American tour beginning in September.

Nas, the Queens, N.Y. rapper and hip-hop legend, is set to release a new project this year. Hill, known as the First Lady of the Fugees, has had international success with her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

The duo will perform at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Sept. 27.

Nas and Lauryn Hill collaborated on the hit song "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)" in 1996.


Tickets for the tour go on sale June 2 at LiveNation.com.

