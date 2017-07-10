ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'I am very ill,' Tejano singer Ram Herrera confesses to fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Tejano star Ram Herrera is breaking his silence after undergoing surgery on Friday in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Tejano star Ram Herrera is speaking for the first time since being admitted to a San Antonio hospital.

On Friday, we learned Herrera underwent treatment for pneumonia and a collapsed lung.

Now in an emotional video posted to Facebook, Herrera is talking to his fans, and thanking them for their prayers.

The 57-year-old singer said doctors found an infection on his knee that required surgery, and that his heart may have been affected by the infection.

"I am very ill," Herrera admitted, as he fought back tears. "I want you to know that I'm going to pull through and I'll be back to work soon."

WATCH: Herrera breaks his silence after surgery
EMBED More News Videos

In a new video posted to social media, Ram Herrera confessed he hasn't been doing too well.


RELATED: Tejano music

City leaders mark Tejano History Month in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

City of Houston leaders mark Tejano History Month.

Forever Selena: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on

EMBED More News Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

PHOTOS: Go Tejano Day brings out record crowds
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityhealthsurgeryinfectiontexas newsillnessmusic newssinginglatino lifehispanicSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z bringing '4:44' tour to Houston in November
5 kids activities that are actually fun for adults
Shia LaBeouf arrested for public drunkenness
Feeling smart? Try Geeks Who Drink pub trivia quizzes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mom charged after 11-year-old girl drives brother home
12 rescued from sweltering cargo bay of truck
Cat in the Hat burglar caught breaking into school
Severe weather threat giving way to light showers
Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool
Woman: Wendy's chicken nugget argument led to attack
Yorkie thrown from car on New York highway
Show More
Boys, age 6 to 8, suspected in armed robbery
WWII Purple Heart stolen on 4th of July
Police vehicle riddled with bullets in Third Ward
Jay-Z bringing '4:44' tour to Houston in November
4 men mysteriously vanish in Pennsylvania
More News
Top Video
Mom charged after 11-year-old girl drives brother home
Jayden K. Smith friend request latest Facebook hoax
Cat in the Hat burglar caught breaking into school
Jay-Z bringing '4:44' tour to Houston in November
More Video