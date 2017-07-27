ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hundreds of Houstonians audition for The Bachelor

Will one of these Houstonians step out of the limo and vie for The Bachelor's heart?

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Casting for Season 22 of The Bachelor and Season 14 of The Bachelorette, has begun!



Hundreds of eligible women and men flooded down The Downtown Houston Aquarium to meet with the show's casting producers, but will they get the rose?


We met some fun hopefuls and they shared why they should be on the show.

Brooke flew all the way from Arizona to Houston for her audition and she didn't come alone. Her mother and best friend came along for the 72 hour journey!



Houston native TJ says he met his last girlfriends on Tinder and Bumble dating apps, so why not try a TV show? Those mutton chops are camera ready!


The Bachelor franchise is famous for not only interested people, but also interesting professions. Previous seasons have seen an aspiring dolphin trainer, hipster and tickle monster. Tonight, were plenty of interesting careers.

Matt is a professional Ultimate Frisbee player.



About 250 people lined up at the aquarium for their shot, but did they accept a rose? We'll see this season on The Bachelor.

