How to get your Linkin Park tickets refunded

The Toyota Center announced that the Linkin Park concert scheduled for August 22nd has been cancelled following the death of Chester Bennington.Refunds for tickets purchased through Toyota Center only, will be issued in the same manner in which the original ticket order was placed.The Toyota Center says credit card purchases will automatically be refunded to the credit card used to make the original purchase. They ask that you allow 7-10 business days for the refund to appear on your account.Cash refunds must be done in person at the Toyota Center Box Office beginning July 24th. You can visit the Toyota Center Box Office during normal operating hours to receive your cash refund. You must present your actual ticket(s) to the box office in order to receive your refund.