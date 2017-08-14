ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

How much do you know about Houston rapper Bun B?

EMBED </>More Videos

A brief history of Houston rapper Bun B (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bun B is a Houston institution in the hip hop community.

The rapper has played double duty as a guest lecturer at Rice University and was one half of the southern rap duo group UGK.

In October 2005, Bun B went solo with his acclaimed album "Trill," which burned up the charts and landed at number six on the American Billboard 200 chart.

But, how much do you know about Bun B? Check out the video above for facts you might not have known about the Texas rapper.

RELATED: Petition created to ban rapper Bun B from Houston sports
EMBED More News Videos

A Houston sports fan is calling for rapper Bun B to be banned from cheering on local teams.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicrappertexas newsbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Custom 'Love Symbol #2' color created for Prince
Lady Gaga gives money to homeless after concert
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
'GMA's Ginger Zee is pregnant again!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
Show More
Police: Garbage truck driver at fault in deadly accident
Twitter users identifying Unite the Right attendees
Taylor Swift's allegation that she was groped heads to jury
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Man stabbed to death in dispute over parking spot
More News
Top Video
Beautiful: Rare all-white moose takes a swim
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
Twitter users identifying Unite the Right attendees
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
More Video