A Houston sports fan is calling for rapper Bun B to be banned from cheering on local teams.

Bun B is a Houston institution in the hip hop community.The rapper has played double duty as a guest lecturer at Rice University and was one half of the southern rap duo group UGK.In October 2005, Bun B went solo with his acclaimed album "Trill," which burned up the charts and landed at number six on the American Billboard 200 chart.But, how much do you know about Bun B? Check out the video above for facts you might not have known about the Texas rapper.