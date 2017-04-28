ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston's next aspiring rapper isn't even out of high school yet

Houston's next aspiring rapper isn't even out of high school yet.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A suburban Houston teenager is making a splash on the music scene.

Sam Simmons is a senior at Langham Creek High School in Cypress. He's a rapper who goes by the name "SamtheBoi."

His EP "Good Energy is gaining traction on sites like SoundCloud, Spotify and iTunes.

Eyewitness News sat down with SamtheBoi, who says he's ready to make a name for himself at 17 years old.

"Right now, I'm still focused on my music. I'm always going to be chasing that. I'm going to be pursuing that," said SamtheBoi. "I want to make it in the industry. I think I can."

His mother, Lisa Simmons, said she is supportive of the rapping as long as it stays positive.

