Houston's must-see museums

Houston Holocaust Museum Open Monday: - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 5:00 p.m.

General admission: $12

Houston Museum of Natural Science Open Monday - Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Adults: $25

Children: $15

Under 2: Free



The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Tuesday and Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:15 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

General admission: $15 ($14 online)



Children's Museum of Houston Tuesday - Saturday, 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Noon - 6:00 p.m.

General admission: $12

Buffalo soldiers National Museum Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday , 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Sunday

General admission $10



The Menil Collection Wednesday - Sunday, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Always Free!



The Health Museum Tuesday - Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Noon - 5:00 p.m.

Mondays, June - August, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Adults: $9

Children : $7

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Tuesday - Saturday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, Noon - 5:00 pm

(Closed Sundays, July 4th through Labor Day)

Always Free!



Lawndale Art Center Wednesday, Noon - 6:00 pm

Thursday, Noon - 8:00 pm

Friday, Noon - 6:00 pm

Saturday - Sunday, Noon - 5:00 pm

Closed Monday & Tuesday



Houston Center for Photography Wednesday - Sunday, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thursday, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Always Free!

School is almost out, but that doesn't mean that learning is done. Looking for fun and educational activities for the family? Here are the 10 must-see museums in Houston.