Houston Zoo opens state-of-the-art elephant exhibit

Pack a trunk, it's moving day for some of the Houston Zoo's elephants.

Pack a trunk, it's moving day for some of the Houston Zoo's Asian elephants. Thailand (Thai), Tucker, and Baylor have taken residence in their new bachelor pad at the zoo.

The new area features a boardwalk with an unobstructed view of the elephants' 130,000-gallon pool and expanded yard.

The exhibit also features a large tree-like structure that the elephants can use to scratch, and it will also be a puzzle for the elephants. The elephants will have to problem-solve by blowing into different holes in the tree to make popcorn come out.

The Houston Zoo supports elephant protection efforts in Asia through partnerships with Kinabatangan Elephant Conservation Unit (ECU) and Danau Girang Field Centre. ECU works with local communities and elephants in Borneo to raise awareness of threats facing elephants, mitigate conflicts, and give farmers the tools and training they need for elephant-friendly crop protection.
