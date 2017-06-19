ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston Zoo expecting baby elephant

Houston Zoo expecting baby elephant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Zoo is looking to welcome a new baby elephant in the near future.

The 26-year-old Asian elephant, Shanti, is expected to give birth this summer after a two-year gestation period.

Shanti, is one of eight Asian elephants, and mother to the exhibits youngest calf, Duncan (3) and Baylor (7). For nearly two years, the zoo's elephant team and four veterinarians have taken care of Shanti's pre-natal care with regular ultrasounds and blood work.

Zoo officials believe Shanti's pregnancy is on schedule and advancing normally.

She will give birth in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat under the supervision of her keepers.

"All of our zoo staff looks forward to any baby born here," Lisa Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo, said in a press release. "But with the opening of our new elephant addition, this is a particularly exciting time to welcome a 250-to-300-pound Asian elephant calf into our zoo family."

