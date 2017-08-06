ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston woman shows her product on ABC's "Funderdome"

Houston woman shows her product on ABC's "Funderdome." (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Michalyn Porter's dream received an extra boost with an appearance on ABC's "Funderdome" Sunday night.

Her invention, the Weave Dryer, is designed to dry hair extensions and any other style that stops air from getting to the hair.

"I went to the dermatologist and he said that I had to do something because I had bacterial growth in the scalp," Porter said.

Porter said her grandmother inspired the invention.

During the show, Porter went against three other contestants, made the final cut and opted for a $2,500 prize.

